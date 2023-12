No One Hurt as a Car and School Bus Collide in Antigonish County

There was a collision involving a school bus and car Thursday morning in Antigonish County.

Antigonish RCMP received a call at 8:20 a.m. of a collision on Dunmore road, involving a car losing control and sliding into an oncoming school bus. No one was injured on the bus and police say the Strait Regional Centre for Education brought in another bus which took the kids to school.