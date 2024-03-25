No One Hurt as Fire Extensively Damages New Glasgow Apartment Building

Fire has extensively damaged a four unit apartment building on Brookside Avenue in New Glasgow.

Firefighters from New Glasgow, Linacy, Trenton, Plymouth, Abercrombie and Little Harbour were called to the scene around 3:20 this morning. Also on site were New Glasgow Regional Police, EHS personnel and Nova Soctia Power.

No one was hurt, Red Cross is assisting tenants displaced by the fire

Brookside and nearby Streets continue to be closed to traffic and pedestrians as fire crews remain on site.

New Glasgow Fire Department and the New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.