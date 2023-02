Fire has destroyed a mobile home in New Glasgow.

Police say shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, emergency criews were called to a fire at a mobile home park on Tanager Street.

The street was closed for about two hours in both directions.

No one was hurt. A 78-year-old woman and an 18-year-old female escaped the fire uninjured.

Town Fire chief Ross White say a preliminary investigation has determined the fire was not suspicious and investigators will continue to determine possible causes.