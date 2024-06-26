No One Hurt in a Rollover Crash on Highway 104 in Antigonish County

RCMP say no one was hurt in a single vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning on Highway 104 in the Antigonish area, just west of Exit 31.

Police, EHS personnel and local firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 11 am. Emergency crews found a black Dodge truck resting on the passenger side against the median.

The driver of the truck, a 48-year-old man from San Ramon, California and two passengers, a 49-year-old woman and a 14-year-old male youth, also from San Ramon, were not physically injured.

Investigators determined that due to heavy rains in the area, the driver hydroplaned and lost control the vehicle, causing it to roll.

RCMP say no charges are expected to be laid from this crash.