Fire has extensively damaged a house in Eureka, about 10 kilometres south of New Glasgow.

The fire was reported on East River East Side Road around 4 p.m. Friday.

There were no serious injuries, a man was checked at the scene by paramedics for minor burns and smoke inhalation. The fire displaced a family of six.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have arranged emergency lodging and financial support for purchases such as clothing, food and other basics for a couple and four children.