Nomination Papers will be available later this Month for October’s Municipal Elections

With the Nova Scotia Municipal elections set for October 19, Pictou County returning officer Josephine MacDonald is encouraging residents to start thinking about the election now.

MacDonald will serve as returning officer for the six municipalities in Pictou County, and the office is now open to answer questions people have about running or voting.

Anyone interested in running for office in the Municipality of Pictou County, Town of New Glasgow, Town of Stellarton, Town of Westville, Town of Trenton or Town of Pictou can contact her by email at returningofficer@munpict.ca or by phone at (902) 485-2241. MacDonald’s office is located in the Municipality of Pictou County’s Administrative Building at 46 Municipal Drive in Pictou.

Nomination papers can be picked up at the returning office beginning July 15.

The final day to register to become a candidate is September 10.

All voting in the upcoming October 19 election will be electronic. Voters will have the option to vote online or by phone.

There will be two advance voting days on October 12, from noon to 8 p.m. and Oct. 15, from noon to 8 p.m. For advance voting days there will be kiosks set up in each municipality where voters can go if they don’t have internet at home or if they otherwise need assistance with electronic voting.

Residents will be able to cast their electronic ballots between noon on October 6 and October 19 at 7 p.m. This can be done with any electronic device or at a kiosk on Election Day.

Residents can stay up to date on election news by visiting www.electionspictoucounty.ca.