Nominations Close for Municipal Elections

Here are the candidates running in municipal elections in Antigonish, Guysborough, Pictou, Inverness and Richmond Counties. The municipal election will be held October 19th. Candidates have until Wednesday, September 11th to withdraw

Antigonish Town Council

Mayor-Sean Cameron, Emilie Chiasson

Councillors at Large-Sarah Armstrong, Drake Lowthers, Leon MacLellan, Patrick McKenna, Coline Morrow, Andrew Murray, Juanita Pelly, Diane Roberts,Jack Sullivan, Kara Kilfoil, Travis DeCoste

Antigonish County Council

District 1: Jennifer MacEachern, Mary Margaret MacLellan

District 2: Adam Baden-Clay, Chris Demers, Donald Grady, Terry Penny, Andrea Pumphrey

District 3: Daniel Bud MacInnis, Richelle MacLaughlin, Jason Mason

District 4: Shawn Brophy, Michael MacEachern, Kulbir Singh

District 5: Renee Curry, Wayne Melanson

District 6:Shane Chisholm, Nicholas MacInnis

District 7: John Dunbar (Acclaimed)

District 8: Gary Mattie (Acclaimed)

District 9: Harris MacNamara (Acclaimed)

District 10: Janet Becigneul, Sterling Garvie, Bill MacFarlane

CSAP: Francine Clement-Fraser, Remi Deveau

Town of Mulgrave:

Mayor: Ron Chisholm (Acclaimed)

Council (elected at large): Bob Russell (Acclaimed), Jane Tate (Acclaimed), Joanne Maas Latimer (Acclaimed), Helen Michel (Acclaimed)

District of Guysborough:

District 1-Paul Long (Acclaimed)

District 2-Mary Desmond (Acclaimed)

District 3-Neil DeCoff (Acclaimed)

District 4-Dave Hanhams (Acclaimed)

District 5-Janet Peitzsche (Acclaimed)

District 6-Vernon Pitts, Susan Cashin

District 7-Hudson MacLeod (Acclaimed)

District 8-Fin Armsworthy (Acclaimed)

District of St. Mary’s

District 1-Everett G Baker, Emma Tibbo

District 2-Dana O’Connell (Acclaimed)

District 3-Beulah Malloy (Acclaimed)

District 4-Greg Wier, Scott Beaver

District 5-James Fuller, Clarence Dort

Town of Port Hawkesbury

Mayor-Jason Aucoin, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Archie MacLachlan

Council-Todd Barrett, Mike Currie, Paula Hart, Iaian Langley, Donald MacDonald, Mark MacIver, Blaine MacQuarrie, Terry Matthews

CSAP-Blair Sampson (Acclaimed)

Inverness County Council

District 1-Joeleen Larade, Christopher Poirier, Claude Poirier

District 2-Blair Phillips (Acclaimed)

District 3-Bonny MacIsaac (Acclaimed)

District 4-John MacLennan (Acclaimed)

District 5-Lynn Chisholm, Thom Oommen

District 6-John Dowling, Catherine Gillis

CSAP-Philippe Hache (Acclaimed)

Richmond County Council

District 1-James Goyetche, Shawn Samson

District 2-Michael Diggdon, Lois Landry

District 3-Brian Marchand (Acclaimed)

District 4-Gilbert Boucher, Amanda Mombourquette

District 5-Brent Sampson (Acclaimed)

CSAP-Blair Sampson (Acclaimed)

Pictou County Council

District 1-Joe MacDonald, Daniel Muir

District 2-Deborah G. Wadden (Acclaimed)

District 3-Darla MacKeil, Robbie MacInnis

District 4-Ronnie Baillie, Mary Wooddridge-Elliot

District 5-Wayne Murray (Acclaimed)

District 6-Robert G. Parker (Acclaimed)

District 7-Christina Cameron, Marc Hanna, Donald Parker

District 8-Peter Baird, Francis Sanders, Larry Turner

District 9-Peter Boyles, Monica Thomsen

District 10-Donna MacGregor, J. Randy Palmer

District 11-Gregg MacDonald, Andy Thompson

District 12-Chester F. Dewer (Acclaimed)

Town of Stellarton

Mayor-Bryan Knight, Simon Lawand, Darren Stroud

Ward 1-Sandra Eis, Dan Guthro, Mark Fortune

Ward 2-Susan Campbell, John (Gump) Guthro, Troy Kyle, Patty Lloyd, Garry Pentz

Town of Trenton

Mayor-Cathy Cotter, Alec Dove

Councillors at Large-Scott Cameron, Donald Cullen, V.J. Earle, Nicole LeBlanc, Stephanie MacKinnon, Steven Stewart

Town of Pictou

Mayor-Jim Ryan (Acclaimed)

Council At Large-Dan Currie, Robert Fry, Krista Fulton, Matthew Harris, Nadine LeBlanc

Town of New Glasgow

Mayor-Nancy Dicks, Mark Firth

Ward 1-Jocelyn Dorrington, Jim McKenna

Ward 2-Clyde Fraser, Colin MacDonald, Dawn Peters

Ward 3-Fred El Haddad, Jessica MacDonald, Joe MacDonald

Town of Westville

Mayor-Lori Peters, Lennie White

Council at Large-Helen Dunn, Danielle Fraser, Mitchell MacGregor, Sarah MacKinnon, Bernie Murphy

