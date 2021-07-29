Tim Horton's Antigonish
Nominations close for Provincial Election; 230 Candidates to contest 55 ridings

Nominations have closed for the August 17th provincial election. Candidates had until 2 p.m. Wednesday to file documents. Elections Nova Scotia says there are 230 candidates running in 55 electoral districts.

The Liberals, PC’s and NDP have candidates in all 55 ridings. The Green Party has 43 candidates, the Atlantica party has 16 and there are 6 independents running.

Locally, incumbents are seeking re-election in all seven area ridings; Liberals Randy Delorey in Antigonish and Lloyd Hines in Guysborough-Tracadie; PC’s Tim Houston in Pictou East, Pat Dunn in Pictou Centre and Karla MacFarlane in Pictou West. Elsewhere Allan MacMaster of the PC’s is seeking another term in Inverness, as is Alana Paon in Richmond, who will be running as an independent in this election.

Here’s a complete list of the candidates running locally:

Antigonish:

Delorey, Randy, Liberal
Fraser, Will, Green Party
Macgillivray, Moraig, NDP
Smyth, Ryan, Atlantica
Thompson, Michelle, PC Party

Guysborough-Tracadie:

Bruce, Gabriel, Green Party
Hines, Lloyd, Liberal
Morrow, Greg, PC Party
Stickland, Matt, NDP

Inverness:

Clark, Joanna, NDP
MacInnis, Damian, Liberal
MacMaster, Allan Gerard, PC Party

Pictou Centre:

Dunn, Pat, PC Party
McKenna, Jim, Liberal
Moore, Laura, Green Party
Theriault, Vernon, NDP

Pictou East:

Dean, Jonathan Geoffrey, Atlantica
Houston, Tim, PC Party
MacDonald, Joe, Liberal
Polley, Joy, NDP

Pictou West:

Brett, Clare, Green Party
Clark, John A, Independent
MacFarlane, Karla, PC Party
Parker, Rick, NDP
Wooldridge-Elliott, Mary, Liberal

Richmond:

Boudreau, Trevor, PC Party
Haley, Matt, Liberal
Paon, Alana, Independent
Syliboy, Bryson, NDP

 

 