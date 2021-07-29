Nominations close for Provincial Election; 230 Candidates to contest 55 ridings

Nominations have closed for the August 17th provincial election. Candidates had until 2 p.m. Wednesday to file documents. Elections Nova Scotia says there are 230 candidates running in 55 electoral districts.

The Liberals, PC’s and NDP have candidates in all 55 ridings. The Green Party has 43 candidates, the Atlantica party has 16 and there are 6 independents running.

Locally, incumbents are seeking re-election in all seven area ridings; Liberals Randy Delorey in Antigonish and Lloyd Hines in Guysborough-Tracadie; PC’s Tim Houston in Pictou East, Pat Dunn in Pictou Centre and Karla MacFarlane in Pictou West. Elsewhere Allan MacMaster of the PC’s is seeking another term in Inverness, as is Alana Paon in Richmond, who will be running as an independent in this election.

Here’s a complete list of the candidates running locally:

Antigonish:

Delorey, Randy, Liberal

Fraser, Will, Green Party

Macgillivray, Moraig, NDP

Smyth, Ryan, Atlantica

Thompson, Michelle, PC Party

Guysborough-Tracadie:

Bruce, Gabriel, Green Party

Hines, Lloyd, Liberal

Morrow, Greg, PC Party

Stickland, Matt, NDP

Inverness:

Clark, Joanna, NDP

MacInnis, Damian, Liberal

MacMaster, Allan Gerard, PC Party

Pictou Centre:

Dunn, Pat, PC Party

McKenna, Jim, Liberal

Moore, Laura, Green Party

Theriault, Vernon, NDP

Pictou East:

Dean, Jonathan Geoffrey, Atlantica

Houston, Tim, PC Party

MacDonald, Joe, Liberal

Polley, Joy, NDP

Pictou West:

Brett, Clare, Green Party

Clark, John A, Independent

MacFarlane, Karla, PC Party

Parker, Rick, NDP

Wooldridge-Elliott, Mary, Liberal

Richmond:

Boudreau, Trevor, PC Party

Haley, Matt, Liberal

Paon, Alana, Independent

Syliboy, Bryson, NDP