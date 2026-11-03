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Nominations Close today for the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement in Business Award

Nov 3, 2026 | Local News

Nominations for the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement in Business Award close today. The award recognizes a business with a long standing history of excellence and at least 20 continuous years of operation in Cape Breton, Mulgrave, and Guysborough areas.

Nominations for all other awards will close November 9th. The chamber’s fall awards dinner and gala is set for November 24 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. For more information, please visit straitareachamber.ca

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Central Caribou Man Faces Several Firearm-Related Charges

Nov 3, 2026

A Central Caribou man faces firearm related charges following an incident last week.     On October 29 at approximately 3:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man pointing a firearm at another person on Porter Road.  While officers were on their way to the...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.