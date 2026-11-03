Nominations Close today for the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement in Business Award

Nominations for the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s Jack Hartery Lifetime Achievement in Business Award close today. The award recognizes a business with a long standing history of excellence and at least 20 continuous years of operation in Cape Breton, Mulgrave, and Guysborough areas.

Nominations for all other awards will close November 9th. The chamber’s fall awards dinner and gala is set for November 24 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. For more information, please visit straitareachamber.ca