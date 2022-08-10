Nominations Open for Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Chamber Executive Director Lauren Kaiser says the deadline for nominations is September 6th.

Kaiser says there are five awards; for Emerging Business, the Ian Spencer Award for Excellence in Business, Export Recognition, Outstanding Service, and Young Entrepreneur.

Kaiser says some nominations have already been received.

Kaiser says they chamber also plans to recognize a couple of local businesses that are celebrating big anniversaries this year.

More information on the awards and nomination forms can be found on the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce web site.

The awards gala will be held in October.