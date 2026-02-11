Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Nominations Open for Municipality of Inverness County’s Excellence in Healthcare Awards

Feb 11, 2026 | Local News

The Municipality of Inverness County issued a nominations call for the county`s second annual Excellence in Healthcare awards.

Residents can make nominations online at invernesscounty.ca and paper copies can be found at the municipal administrative building as well as Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital, Sacred Heart Community Health Centre, and at all East Coast Regional Library branches in Inverness County.

Nominations are due Saturday, February 28. Municipal staff and a mix of practicing and retired healthcare workers will pick the winners, who will be announced at a gala in Cheticamp on April 22.

Ocean Le, healthcare navigator with the municipality, said the awards help recognize all the healthcare professionals helping shape local communities.

Le said the county hosted its first awards ceremony last year, calling it a stunning success.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year