Non-Profit Group Seeks to Develop Off-Campus Housing in Nova Scotia

A non-profit organization in the province is pitching a plan to develop off-campus housing for and supported by university and college students.

Student Housing Nova Scotia is proposing students would contribute five dollars per semester to a fund.

The group is not new; it is almost 60 years old and had its beginnings in the development of co-op style married student housing in Halifax in the 1960’s.

Executive Director Mitchell Archibald says the impact of earlier projects it has been involved with are huge, saving student tenants in Halifax and Wolfville on average $300 to $500 a month compared to other market units available in the last 10 years.

Archibald says it is asking Students Unions at post-secondary institutions across the province to include its proposal in referendums in elections in the new year.