Non-Profit organizations in Antigonish Town and County receive Wellness Grants

Eleven non-profit groups in the region have received funding for proposed projects aimed at supports health priorities in the area. The Wellness Fund is a program where groups can improve health in their communities and also address health priorities through the community health board.

The grants, which comes from the Nova Scotia Health Authority is funded by the Department of Health and Wellness. The Antigonish Town and County Community Health Board Received 22 applications, with 11 getting funding from the Wellness Funds.

The non-profit groups receiving funding are: