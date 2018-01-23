Non-Profit organizations in Antigonish Town and County receive Wellness Grants
Posted at 6:55 am on January 23, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Eleven non-profit groups in the region have received funding for proposed projects aimed at supports health priorities in the area. The Wellness Fund is a program where groups can improve health in their communities and also address health priorities through the community health board.
The grants, which comes from the Nova Scotia Health Authority is funded by the Department of Health and Wellness. The Antigonish Town and County Community Health Board Received 22 applications, with 11 getting funding from the Wellness Funds.
The non-profit groups receiving funding are:
- Action 2018 – Antigonish Town and County Mental Health Family Support Group
- FLAG (Families Learning Across Generations) – ACALA Antigonish County Adult Learning Association.
- Global Conenction Buddy program – St.FX.U Internationalization
- Healthy Relationships for Youth – Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre
- Increasing Fruits and Vegetables for our Community – Antigonish Food Security Association.
- Keep Antigonish Well Pilot Exercise/Wellness Program – Keep Antigonish Well
- Keep L’Arche Active, Healthy and Conencted – L’Arche Antigonish Foundation
- Sensory Storytime – Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library
- The Peoples School on Poverty; Exploring Options Through a Rural Lens – Antigonish Poverty Reduction Coalition
- Unama’ki Riders – Unama’ki Sports Association
- VON SMART (Seniors Maintaining Active Roles Together) Exercise Program – VON Antigonish