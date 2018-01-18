North Lochaber Resident to receive a Senate of Canada 150 Medal

A North Lochaber resident will receive a Senate of Canada 150 medal this weekend.  Bob Inglis is being recognized for his tireless volunteer work. In Sydney he was

The Senate of Canada 150 Medal

involved with the United Way of Cape Breton County, the Resi-Care Cape Breton Association for Developmentally Challenged Adults, YMCA, Y’s Men’s Club, Boys Scouts and the First United Church.  He was also involved in fundraising activities for community service organizations in Halifax and served as a Colonel of Citadel Hill.

Inglis says he enjoyed serving his community.
Inglis has also served in several local organizations, including the Lochaber Community Development Association and the former Antigonish Regional Development Authority. Senator Michael MacDonald will present the medal to Inglis at a ceremony at Lochaber Centre on Saturday at 2 p.m.


