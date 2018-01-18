North Lochaber Resident to receive a Senate of Canada 150 Medal

A North Lochaber resident will receive a Senate of Canada 150 medal this weekend. Bob Inglis is being recognized for his tireless volunteer work. In Sydney he was

involved with the United Way of Cape Breton County, the Resi-Care Cape Breton Association for Developmentally Challenged Adults, YMCA, Y’s Men’s Club, Boys Scouts and the First United Church. He was also involved in fundraising activities for community service organizations in Halifax and served as a Colonel of Citadel Hill.