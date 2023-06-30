Northern Ontario Participant Returns for Second Course at Coady Institute

For some of the 68 social change makers from 22 countries attending programs at the Coady

Institute, it is not their first time to the St. FX University Campus.

Last week, 43 participants arrived at the Coady, to take part in one of three certificate courses. They joined 16 Development Leadership Diploma participants who have been at the Coady since May and nine youth leaders from across Canada who are part of the Pathy Foundation Fellowship Program.

One of the returning participants is Stefanie Recollet from Northern Ontario, who first came to the Coady in 2017 in the Indigenous Women in Community Leadership Program. This time she is taking a certificate course for Livelihood and Markets where she is learning about social entrepreneurship.

Recollet says among the producers in the 21 communities are Maple Syrup, honey, small scale gardening, and handicrafts. She says some are marketing their products through social media and other online platforms; but they are exploring ways to open up doors to larger markets.

She says others are looking to get into emerging industries such as cannabis.