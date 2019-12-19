Northern Pulp again warns of Closure if Boat Harbour Deadline is not Extended

Officials with Northern Pulp’s parent company is again lobbying the province to extend the deadline for the mill to stop sending its effluent to a facility in Boat Harbour.

That deadline, set in provincial legislation, is January 31st, 2020. In a statement, the CEO of Paper Excellence Canada, Brian Baarda agrees that Boat Harbour must be closed and remediated. However he adds an extension is vital while a new world-class wastewater treatment facility at Northern Pulp is constructed.

However, if the province does not grant an extension, Baarda says it will be forced to notify its workforce and suppliers it will shut down the plant; resulting in the termination of more than 300 jobs. Baarda says it will also lead to the cancellation of contracts with suppliers, contractors and woodlot operations through the province, which will impact more than 11-thousand jobs in Nova Scotia.