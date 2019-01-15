Northern Pulp Future Continues to be Front of Mind with Pictou County Municipal Leaders

The debate over the future of Northern Pulp continues to entangle towns in Pictou County. Last night, Stellarton town council narrowly passed a motion to write a letter in support of workers at the mill in Abercrombie. The three councillors who voted for the motion, including Deputy Mayor Brian Knight, said that while Stellarton has no jurisdiction over the matter, they have already written the province in support of the Friends of the Northumberland Strait and the Pictou Landing First Nation, who want to see the Boat Harbour treatment plant closed in 2020. Therefore, they should also show their support for mill workers. Mayor Danny MacGillivary, one of two who did not vote in favour, told council that while he wants the province to come to a resolution that works for everyone, he is concerned that Northern Pulp’s request for an extension does not have an end date.