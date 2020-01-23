Northern Pulp Issues Layoff Notices to Salaried Employees

Officials with the Northern Pulp mill say they have started issuing layoff notices to salaried employees. The company is taking the measure after the province decided not to extend the deadline for the closure of the Boat Harbour treatment facility.

The wind down of operations began earlier this month.

The company says the majority of Northern Pulp’s 90 salaried employees will be laid off over the next few months. The earliest layoffs come into effect on January 31st. Earlier, Northern Pulp issued a layoff notice to Unifor, the union representing hourly employees at the mill.

The company says it expects only 20 per cent of its workforce will report for work on Feburary first, to continue the safe and orderly hibernation of the facility. Also, a small number of employees will focus on the Environmental Assessment of the new effluent treatment facility and ongoing facility monitoring and maintenance.

Northern Pulp says it’s also taken steps to support its workforce including offering transfers to other Paper Excellence Canada mills.