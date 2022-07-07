Northern Pulp Owners to Buy Resolute Forest Products

The owners of the idled Northern Pulp paper mill in Pictou County are expanding. The Paper Excellence Group says it is acquiring Resolute Forest Products in a deal work $2.7 billion or $20.50 per share. Resolute, which produces market pulp, tissue, wood products and papers, sells its products in more than 60 countries. It has some 40 facilities, as well as power generation properties in the United States and Canada.

The purchase will make this large company even larger; it bought Domtar last year