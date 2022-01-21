Northern Pulp seeks Air and Wastewater Regulations in Final Terms of Reference

Following a review of a draft terms of reference, Northern Pulp is requesting Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change include the air and wastewater regulations in the final terms of reference.

Specifically, the company stated the draft does not provide the limits Northern Pulp needs to meet regarding air emission and treated effluent. In the absence of specific Nova Scotia standards, Northern Pulp is calling on the environment department to designate existing standards as a minimum in the final Terms of Reference.

Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change recently released a draft document for the proposed transformation of Northern Pulp, with the terms of reference setting out the rules and expectations of the company to complete their Environmental Assessment Report.