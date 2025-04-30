Northern Pulp Seeks extension of a Stay of Proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act

Northern Pulp says it has filed documents requesting an extension of a stay of proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act until July 18th.

In a release, the company says it will use this time to further advance preparations for a potential sale of its assets should a new mill be not be feasible. Northern Pulp says it will continue discussions with various stakeholders and rights holders regarding the feasibility of establishing a new bioproducts hub in Liverpool.

The hearing before the CCAA court is set for Friday. Northern Pulp says it will continue to work with and support the Monitor throughout the remaining CCAA process.