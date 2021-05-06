Northern Pulp Withdraws Replacement Effluent Treatment Facility from Environmental Assessment Review

Northern Pulp has announced it told the province of the company’s decision to withdraw from the environmental assessment review process for a replacement effluent treatment facility.

The release also states the company plans to introduce and engage with community members and First Nations for their input and feedback on proposed transformation plans and register a new advanced ETF project with the Minister of Environment and Climate Change later this month.

The company stated it is developing a plan to transform the mill. The plans include third-party administration of environmental compliance testing, new advanced effluent treatment systems, and the implementation of oxygen delignification.