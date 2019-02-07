Northern Pulp’s New Effluent Treatment Facility Registered for Environmental Assessment

Northern Pulp has registered its proposed Replacement Effluent Treatment Facility Project for environmental assessment.

The company says this new effluent treatment facility would replace the current operation at Boat Harbour. It would include building a 15.5 kilometre pipeline to transport treated effluent to Caribou Harbour. The pipeline would follow the Highway 106 right-of-way, entering the waters near the Northumberland Ferries Marine Terminal. The pipeline would continue 4.1 kilometres through Caribou Harbour to the Northumberland Strait where the effluent would be discharged through an engineered diffuser.

The company says the pipeline’s installation is not expected to result in long term serious harm to fish or fish habitat. The company is proposing construction to begin in the spring, with a completion in the four quarter of 2020. Written comments will be accepted by the Environment Department until March 9th.