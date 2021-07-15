Northern Pulp’s Parent Company Releases Transformation Plan for Reopening the Mill

Paper Excellence , parent company of Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corporation, has a $350 million transformation plan for the currently dormant Northern Pulp Mill.

In a press release, Paper Excellence stated it developed the transformation to address community issues and concerns while also transforming the Mill into a best-in-class operation, environmentally and otherwise.

The company stated the transformation will result in a number of changes such as no detectable odour in surrounding communities during normal operations, visible plumes above the Mill reduced by 70%, and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

As for waste water, the change will mean a water use reduction of 45 per cent. The treated wastewater would be released into Pictou Harbour, adjacent to the mill site, with the exact location to be determined through further environmental study and community engagement.

Northern Pulp spokesperson Graham Kissack said the mill would support 330 full-time local jobs and another 2,050 indirect jobs for the province.