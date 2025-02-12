Northern Subway Selects to host the 2025 Female U18 Atlantic Hockey Championship

Hockey Nova Scotia announced the selection of the Northern Subway Selects as host for the 2025 Female U18 Atlantic Hockey Championship. The event will take place at the Pictou County Wellness Centre in New Glasgow, N.S. from April 3-6.

The tournament with feature the top female U18 players and teams from across Atlantic Canada as they compete for the Atlantic championship and an opportunity to represent the region at the 2025 Esso Cup in Lloydminster, Alta. The Atlantic event will feature provincial championship-winning teams from New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia, as well as the host Selects.