Northern Subway Selects to Play Final Regular Season Home Game tonight at the Hector Arena

Tonight is the last regular season home game for the Northern Subway Selects of the Maritime Major Female Under 18 Hockey League. The Selects will face the Action Benefit Penguins. Game time is 6 p.m. at the Hector Arena in Pictou.

Prior to the game there will be a presentation for graduating players.

The game will also be streamed tonight via Petter Sports on ao.live.