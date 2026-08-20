Northstar Shelter and Support Services Responds to New Glasgow Town Council’s Motion on the Shelter

Northstar Shelter and Support Services issued a post on social media responding to a recent motion by the Town of New Glasgow regarding the facility. During a regular council meeting on Monday night, New Glasgow Town Council passed a motion to ask the provincial government to close the shelter and find a more suitable location capable of addressing public safety issues and to deal with issues of homelessness in Pictou County.

In a response posted yesterday, Northstar stated they spent considerable time over the past several years trying to engage town council in constructive and respectful conversations about homelessness, housing, addiction and community safety. Northstar also stated it is unacceptable to continue placing responsibility on a charity for homelessness, housing shortages, mental illness, addiction and community safety concerns that are far beyond the capacity of any shelter to solve. It also states Pictou County residents deserve more from their government leaders than a resolution calling for the closure of a service actively working towards solutions, adding people deserve a realistic, adequately funded approach to what comes next.

A spokesperson says they have not been contacted by Mayor or Council since Monday’s vote. The spokesperson says Northstar is not closing, pointing out council’s resolution requests the shelter cease operations, but it does not shut it down.