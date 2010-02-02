Northumberland Regional High School Develolps School Food Program

Northumberland Regional High in Alma has developed a unique school food program.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says his office received about 30 letters from students over the past couple of months, inviting him to check out a food initiative they have been working on.

Fraser says the program initially began a few years ago, at or just before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fraser says paying a visit the school to see this program is very timely. He says in December, a private members bill was passed in the House of Commons to adopt a national framework to establish a school food program.

Fraser says with the bill passed, a school food policy will be developed. He says a few steps remain before the federal government rolls out a national school food program.