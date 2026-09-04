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Norway Maple Trees Locally Losing Their Leaves Early due to Tar Spot Fungus

Sep 4, 2026 | Local News

Jeff Ogden, Provincial Forest Entomologist with the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources, said the reason some local maple trees lost their leaves early is due to the tar spot fungus.

 

Tree with Tar Spot Fungus.

Ogden said the trees mostly affect by Tar Spot are Norway Maple, which he said are non-native and commonly planted in towns, cities, and streetscapes. He said Tar Spot likes warm and damp environs, adding it thrived over the last few years.

Ogden said Tar Spot usually doesn’t impact native maples to the extent that it impacts fall colours. He also noted it does not affect maple syrup production, adding he isn’t sure if it even gets into sugar maple trees.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.