Norway Maple Trees Locally Losing Their Leaves Early due to Tar Spot Fungus

Jeff Ogden, Provincial Forest Entomologist with the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources, said the reason some local maple trees lost their leaves early is due to the tar spot fungus.

Ogden said the trees mostly affect by Tar Spot are Norway Maple, which he said are non-native and commonly planted in towns, cities, and streetscapes. He said Tar Spot likes warm and damp environs, adding it thrived over the last few years.

Ogden said Tar Spot usually doesn’t impact native maples to the extent that it impacts fall colours. He also noted it does not affect maple syrup production, adding he isn’t sure if it even gets into sugar maple trees.