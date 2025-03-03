Nourish Nova Scotia Officials say Provincial Government’s Commitment to National School Food Program will Help

Representatives of Nourish Nova Scotia are supporting the provincial government for signing on to Canada’s National School Food Program.

A release from Nourish Nova Scotia states that with the province signing on to the program, Nova Scotia will receive $12.4 million over three years to support school food programs in Nova Scotia. The provincial government also announced $80 million in funding for the School Lunch Program in budget 2025.

Lindsay Corbin, project co-lead for school food with Nourish Nova Scotia and coordinator of the province’s chapter of the Coalition for Healthy School Food, said the $12.4 million will go towards breakfast programs, increasing infrastructure in schools with kitchen equipment, and hiring additional program coordinators to oversee school food program expansions and enhancements.

Other benefits Corbin listed include localizing the food system.

Launched in 2024, the program uses a pay-what-you can system that aims to eliminate stigma while providing equitable access to school lunches. It opened with a focus on elementary schools and will expand to include middle and junior highs next school year.