Nov 18: Subway Trivia: In a survey, a perhaps surprisingly high 55% of people said they always keep one of THESE in their vehicle. What? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem, Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Regular gas is up .7 this morning in New Brunswick, max is 150.8, diesel down .6 to 154.6. We'll find out tonight how Nova Scotia will fare in this gas price roller coaster. Have a great day.
Terry MacIntyre named New CEO of RK MacDonald Nursing Home12:44 pm | Read Full Article
The RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigoninish has a new Chief Executive Officer. Terry MacIntyre, who has been with the nursing home since 2011, assumes the new role. MacIntyre began with the RK as the Director of Rehabilitation and later as Director of Clinical Services. Prior to his work with the nursing home, MacIntyre was […]
Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says Hiring a Third Party Fa...9:56 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town and county decided to work with a third party facilitator on the proposed consolidation of the two municipal governments to get the best results possible from public consultations. Both the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish picked Brighter Community Planning and Consulting as […]
Malcolm Bussey, Liam Wilde and Max Capriotti named St. FX Fo...8:18 am | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Men Running Back Malcolm Bussey is the school’s Football Offensive Player of the Week. Bussey, a first year Arts student from Hammonds Plains was the player of the game in the X-Men’s 27-22 semi-final win over Acadia on Saturday. Bussey had 22 carries for 258 yards, including a four-yard rushing touchdown in the […]