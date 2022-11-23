Listen Live
Cyril Ward Memorial Public Library in Guysborough will be unstaffed today. Adults can use their library card and PIN to unlock the door during extended hours (7am-9pm) to help themselves to the library.
Check out this schedule of public skating times in Pictou County.⬇️ Don't forget to bring your helmet! ⛸️
Please be advised that Public Works is working on a water main break in the St. Theresa Street/Brookside Avenue area. Number of homes affected is minimal, anticipated time of restoration is unknown at this time.
RCMP say Tire Businesses Being Targeted in a New Scam2:17 pm | Read Full Article
The Cheticamp RCMP is warning about a scam targeting tire businesses. Police say on November 10th, it received a report of a local tire shop that was victimized in connection with a $5,500 sale of tires. Investigators learned that the business received a purchase order from someone in Montreal. The local company accepted many out-of-province […]
Antigonish Jazzfest Declared a Success8:25 am | Read Full Article
The head of a local tourism group deemed the recent Antigonish Jazzfest a success. Antigonish Tourism Association president Paul Curry said things went really well with the event, adding the intention is to continue it on an annual basis. He added ticket sales were good. Curry said his association worked in partnership with the Antigonish […]
X Basketball’s Kira Atherley, Football’s Devaugh...2:32 pm | Read Full Article
A pair of StFX Athletes were among the first recipients of the Athletes on Track bursary. Eight Black student-athletes from across Canada were awarded the bursary in its inaugural year. Kira Atherley , a member of the St. FX Women’s Basketball team, and Devaughn Blackwood, with the St. FX football team, were the two student […]