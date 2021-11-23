Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
This in from the Strait Regional Center for Education, all students will be sent home beginning at 11:45...
Emergency Management Office urges Public to Take Measures to...4:13 pm | Read Full Article
The Emergency Management Office is advising Nova Scotians to take steps now to protect themselves, their loved ones and their property in advance of the storm predicted to land tonight. Environment Canada is forecasting heavy rain and strong winds starting Monday morning, particularly in parts of Cape Breton and the Halifax area. Some parts of […]
One Death, 60 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia4:08 pm | Read Full Article
There has been another COVID-19 related death in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 90s has died. To date, 107 people have died in the province from COVID-19 since the pandemic began The province is also reporting 60 new cases of the virus and 88 recoveries since the […]
Sports Roundup – November 216:29 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport The X-Men are this year’s AUS football champions following a 25-17 victory over the Bishop’s Gaiters in the Loney Bowl at STFX Stadium. A pair of second half touchdowns by AUS rookie of the year Malcolm Bussey helped lift the X-Men to their 15th overall conference title in team history. Bussey […]