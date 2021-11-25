Listen Live
There has been another COVID-19 related death in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials says a man in his 70s in Central Zone has died. To date, 108 Nova Scotians have died from the virus since the pandemic began. There are 22 new cases of COVID-19, and 24 recoveries. There re 16 new […]
An annual Christmas fund-raiser for CACL Antigonish is underway. Festival of Trees began over the weekend. CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says you can purchase tickets both on site and on line at the CACL web site. Tickets can also be purchased at the Antigonish Farmers Market on a couple of Wednesdays in the lead-up to Christmas. Several local businesses will be selling […]
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport The X-Men are this year’s AUS football champions following a 25-17 victory over the Bishop’s Gaiters in the Loney Bowl at STFX Stadium. A pair of second half touchdowns by AUS rookie of the year Malcolm Bussey helped lift the X-Men to their 15th overall conference title in team history. Bussey […]