The annual Moose harvest in a section of Cape Breton Highlands National Park ends earlier than planned. https://t.co/WIJc4HkD7M
RCMP have laid charges from an incident more than two years ago, where an injured man was found in a pick-up truck in Glendale, Inverness County. https://t.co/0Ar5YDhkdz
Power remains sporadic across campus and throughout the wider community due to the storm. As a result, StFX University will be closed for the entire day today, reopening tomorrow, Friday, Nov 30th, at 6AM. Essential services will remain open. @TheUOfficial
Moose Harvest in Cape Breton Highlands National Park Ends
Bad weather led to Parks Canada ending moose population reduction activities for this year in Cape Breton Highlands National Park. A moose cull was set to last until December 3 but Parks Canada decided to wrap it up on November 25. A release from Parks Canada stated the moose population reduction was conducted through a […]
RCMP Arrest Three Men After Man Left Injured in a Pick-Up
RCMP say officers have made arrests in connection with an investigation that began on the side of the road in Inverness County more than two years ago. On June 7th, 2016, Inverness District RCMP responded to a call after a man was found severely injured in a parked pick-up truck on Highway 105 in Glendale. […]
X-Men and X-Women Hockey listed in U Sports Top 10 List
St. FX University’s varsity hockey teams are in the U Sports Top 10 this week. In Men’s Hockey, the X-Men enter the rankings in 10th spot. Two other AUS squads are in the top 10. UNB remains in first, and Saint Mary’s is 6th. In Women’s Hockey, the X-Women are ranked 8th, unchanged from last […]