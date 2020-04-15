Nova Bantams Announce Annual Award Winner

The Nova Bantams Hockey Team has announced its end of season award winners. Tyler Peddle picked up two awards, Regular Season Most Valuable Player and Leading Scorer. Peddle led the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League in points at 84 and goals scored at 57; both record setting for the league.

The playoffs MVP is goaltender Jack Milner. Rookie of the Year is Riley Sampson, while the Most Improved Player is Kevin Walker. Defensive Player of the Year is Leyton Stewart, while Tully Grant is the Unsung Hero Award Winner.