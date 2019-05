The Nova Bantams have changed the schedule for its checking clinic and spring I-D Camp.

The checking clinic will now be held on Friday May 10th, at St. Andrew Junior School and Monday, May 13th at the Antigonish Arena. The checking clinic is required for all first year Bantam players.

The Spring I-D camp begins May 15th. For more information, call Mike Stewart at (902) 870-2156 or Shane MacIsaac at (902) 867-7297.

You can also check the Novas website at novahockey.ca.