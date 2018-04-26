Nova Bantams Spring Identification Camp set for May

The Nova Major Bantam Hockey Team is holding a Spring Identification Camp soon. It’s open to all Bantam-aged players that are members of the Antigonish, Strait Area or Cape Breton West Minor Hockey Associations. From this camp, a list of players will be invited to final tryouts and the team’s training camp in August.

All first year Bantam players are required to attend a checking clinic prior to taking part in a Bantam Spring ID camp. The checking clinics are scheduled for May 3rd at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre and May 7th at the Antigonish Arena. The Spring ID camp begins May 9th at the Antigonish Arena.

For more information on the camp, follow this link: http://nova.goalline.ca/news.php?news_id=1656791