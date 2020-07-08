Nova Construction Registers Proposed Expansion of a Richmond County Quarry for Environmental Assessment

A local company is looking to expand a quarry in Richmond County. Nova Construction has registered the proposed expansion project at its Sporting Mountain Quarry for environmental assessment with the province. The company says in documents filed with the provincial Environment department that it plans to extend the existing footprint of the quarry from four hectares to 10 hectares.

The company says the expansion will allow it to continue to extract and supply aggregate for road and local construction projects. The company estimates the average annual production will not change from current levels of 20,000 to 30,000 tonnes of aggregate. It’s estimated the reserves in the project footprint will last at least 30-plus years, depending on market demand. The quarry is about six kilometres north of River Bourgeois.

Written submissions from the public will be accepted by the province’s Environmental Assessment Branch until August 5th.