Nova Construction Submits Low Bid on Two Tenders

Nova Construction offered the low bid of over $3.5 million for a paving project in Antigonish County. The work involves paving Route 337 from the Antigonish Town Line to 700 metres south of Marl road, for approximately 5.2 kilometres of paving. Three other companies bid on the work.

Nova Construction alos offered the low bid of over $3.1 million for two paving projects in Richmond County. The work includes 3.7 kilometres of paving on West Bay Road, for .006 km west of Cedar Drive Westerly, and 3.65 kilometres of maintenance paving on Veteran`s Memorial Drive, from Robins Road to Bay Street, for a total of 7.35 kilometres. Five other companies bid on the work.