Nova Landing nearing Completion; Land still Available for Future Development

Area residents will be excited to hear that the development at Nova Landing is slated to open any day now. The gas station featuring a Visitor Information Centre, Robins Doughnuts and KFC has been in construction stages for over a month, but the Manager of Nova Landing says doors will open very soon.

Paul McLean says people of the area are excited to see the businesses open and he’s looking forward to future development. McLean adds that getting people into town was a dream for John Chisholm:

McLean says there is plenty of land in Nova Landing for future development. The commercial and retail development will employ roughly 25 people.