Nova Scotia Premier happy with local water project announcements

Earlier this week, the federal and provincial governments, along with four Pictou County municipalities, announced a $17.7 million investment from the three levels of government for improvements in wastewater and drinking water.

Of the $17.7 million in funding, $5.2 million is coming from the Province and $7.8 million is coming from the federal government for the five projects. The Municipality of Pictou County is investing about $2.04 million, the Town of New Glasgow is investing more than $1.71 million, the Town of Stellarton is investing about $703,000, and the Town of Trenton is investing about $285,000.

Nova Scotia Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston said whenever the three levels of government get together for a project, it’s a good day.

This first project involves the construction of a new water distribution system to extend the existing MacLellan’s Brook water distribution system by approximately 8 kilometres, with the upgrade allowing the municipality of Pictou County to provide safer drinking water to an estimated 195 properties that have been experiencing poor drinking water quality in Greenwood and Coalburn.

There are two projects taking place in New Glasgow, with one involving the separation of combined sewers into a two-pipe network for sanitary sewer and storm water, resulting in a system with increased capacity to support future growth and development. The other project in New Glasgow includes the construction of a new waterline on Abercrombie Road.

The town of Stellarton’s access to potable water and capacity to treat and manage wastewater will improve through the replacement of 620 metres of water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure on Claremont Avenue. A new storm sewer system is set for Trenton.