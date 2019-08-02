Nova Scotia 55+ Games receives $25,000 Investment from the Province

The Nova Scotia 55+ Games got a boost from the province.

Leo Glavine, seniors minister for Nova Scotia, has announced $25,000 in funding for the games taking place in Antigonish August 1-3. Glavine is one of the 717 athletes taking parts in various activities such as Golf, Bowling, Cribbage, Ice Hockey, Pickleball and Slo Pitch.

Glavine is taking part in the games, hitting the ice for the South Shore Men’s hockey team. He participated in the games last year as well, running in the 5k race. As minister of seniors, Glavine said he feels it is important to be an example of the department’s promotion of active living.

The Opening Ceremonies were held last night.