Nova Scotia and Manitoba governments sign Four Year co-operation agreement for the Preservation and Promotion of French language and Culture

Aug 12, 2024 | Regional News

The Nova Scotia and Manitoba governments have signed a co-operation agreement to support the preservation and promotion of French language and culture in both provinces.

The four year deal was signed on Friday by Nova Scotia’s Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, Colton LeBlanc and Manitoba’s Minister responsible for Francophone Affairs, Glen Simard.

Colton LeBlanc, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie (left), and Glen Simard, Manitoba’s Minister responsible for Francophone Affairs, during the signing of a co-operation agreement between both provinces on Friday, July 9, in Halifax. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Under this agreement, a bilateral action plan will be developed to identify initiatives in both provinces.

The two provinces will start by sharing information on topics including French-language services, education, immigration, provincial and municipal government services, economic development, health care, tourism and culture


