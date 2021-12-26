Nova Scotia announces 1,147 New Cases of COVID-19 Since the last Update on Friday

The province is reporting 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday; 569 new cases on Saturday and 578 Sunday.

There are 826 new infections in Central Zone, 154 in Eastern Zone, 96 in Northern Zone and 71 in Western Zone. The breakdown on Saturday was 395 cases in Central Zone, 98 in Eastern Zone, 44 in Northern Zone and 32 in Western Zone. For Sunday there are 431 new cases in Central Zone, 56 in Eastern Zone, 52 in Northern Zone and 39 in Western Zone.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,658 tests. On Saturday, 4,491 tests were completed.