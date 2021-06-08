Nova Scotia announces 17 New Cases in the Province and 28 Recoveries

Provincial officials have identified 17 new cases of COVID-19. There are also 28 recoveries.

Nine of the new cases are in Central Zone. Five are close contacts of previously reported cases and four are under investigation. One of the cases in Central Zone was reported Monday, connected to Halifax West High School. The case is under investigation.

Seven new infections are in Eastern Zone, all close contacts of previously reported case.

One case is in Western Zone and is a close contact of previously reported case.

There are 171 active cases of the virus; 17 people are in hospital COVID units, including seven in ICU.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,536 tests.