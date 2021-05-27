Nova Scotia Announces 33 New Cases of COVID-19

The province has identified 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are 18 new cases in Eastern Zone, 14 in Central Zone and one in Northern Zone.

There are 638 active cases of the virus, down from Wednesday’s total of 787. Locally there are three active cases in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties, one in Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties, and nine in Pictou County.

Sixty-three people are in hospital, including 21 in ICU.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,413 tests.

So far, 542,196 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those 42.904 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.