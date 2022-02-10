Nova Scotia announces one death relate to COVID-19 and 365 Cases

Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting one death related to COVID-19. A woman in her 80s in Central Zone has died.

The province has also indicated there were 10 new hospital admissions and eight discharges.

There are also 90 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a designated COVID-19 unit. There are 11 people in ICU.

There are also 272 who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer need specialized care; or contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The province is also reporting 365 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus, including 143 in Central Zone, 64 in Eastern Zone, 49 in Northern Zone and 109 in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,913 tests Thursday.