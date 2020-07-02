Nova Scotia announces Regulations for Visiting from Other Atlantic Provinces

People living in others Atlantic Canadian provinces wanting to visit Nova Scotia will need to show proof of residency to enter the province or they will have to self isolate for 14 days.

Every adult needs to show either a drivers’ licence, government identification card, health card, or a utility bill or bank statement with a valid Atlantic Canadian address to provincial officials at airports, ferries or the land border when they arrive in the province.

While Nova Scotia’s borders are restricted, they are not closed. People from outside Atlantic Canada are welcome in the province but must self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive. If they have already self-isolated in another Atlantic Canadian province, they may enter Nova Scotia without self-isolating again