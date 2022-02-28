Nova Scotia announces Seven Deaths Related to COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting seven COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend.

A man in his 30s in Central Zone, a man in his 60s in Central Zone, a woman in her 60s in Northern Zone, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s both in Central Zone and two women in their 80s in Central Zone died. To date, 193 Nova Scotians have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The province has also announced six new hospital admissions and four discharges.

There are 45 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a designated unit. That includes 10 people in ICU.

There are also 288 other people in hospital who were identified as positive upon arrival but where admitted for another medical reason, no longer need care in a COVID-19 designated unit or contracted virus after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia had 322 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday including 168 in Central Zone, 45 in Eastern Zone, 53 in Northern Zone and 56 in Western Zone.

On Sunday, there were again 322 new cases of the virus, including 128 cases in Central Zone, 64 in Eastern Zone, 64 in Northern Zone and 66 in Western Zone.

Today, there are 243 additional cases, including 133 in Eastern Zone, 24 in Eastern Zone, 64 in Northern Zone and 66 in Western Zone.

There are 1,967 active cases of the virus.